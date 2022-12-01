Also named Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness for the third consecutive year

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been named the Best Airline in North America for the fourth consecutive year by the readers of Global Traveler. The airline also won for Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness for the third consecutive year in the 19th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey of the magazine's readership of frequent business and luxury travelers.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by our loyal customers with the highly respected honours of Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America and Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness. These awards directly reflect the efforts of everyone across our airline, and of the culture we have built at Air Canada fostering teamwork, and taking care of our customers with care and class. I also want to thank our employees for their passion and dedication to serving our customers, who have entrusted us with their travel plans. They are all incredible ambassadors for Air Canada around the world," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

"Air Canada has once again shown themselves to be a leader, winning Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness for the third consecutive year and Best Airline in North America for the fourth consecutive year. As we continue to see travel increase, cabin cleanliness will be a requirement for the most savvy of passengers. This, coupled with Air Canada's win for the fourth consecutive year as Best in North America, makes for a perfect win-win for the flying public," said Francis X Gallagher, publisher & CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc.

Global Traveler magazine conducted a survey of its readers from December 14, 2021 to September 30, 2022 with open-ended questions for the best in many categories of business & leisure luxury travel. This survey was conducted in the magazine, as an insert to subscriber copies, as a direct mail questionnaire, online and emailed during the period in question. Only those questionnaires where more than 50% of the questions were completed were counted. Those under 50% were discarded. Employees of the magazine or individuals associated with the travel industry were not accepted.

Earlier this year, Air Canada won five honours for excellence in leisure and lifestyle travel, and the best of family travel from Global Traveler and its sister publication WhereverFamily.

Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fourth consecutive year

Best Premium Economy Class for the fourth consecutive year

Best Airline for Onboard Menu – Air Canada Business Class

Family Travel Awards

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fourth consecutive year

Best Family Friendly International Airline for the third consecutive year

These awards are the latest in a number of awards affirming Air Canada's accomplishments in key aspects of its business including product, people and employee engagement. Other major awards and recognitions recently received by Air Canada include:

Top airline loyalty program for Aeroplan program and its partners by Rewards Canada 2022 Canada's Choice Travel Loyalty Awards





Best Earning and Redemption Ability (Americas) by the Frequent Traveler (FT) People's Awards, and Best Redemption Ability at the 2022 Freddie Awards.

One of the World's Best Employers 2022, by Forbes





One of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes





One of Canada's Best Employers 2022 by Forbes





One of Montreal Top Employers 2022 by Mediacorp (for the ninth consecutive year)





Payworks Award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2022





Travel Pulse Canada's 2022 Readers' Choice awards for Best Traditional Airline of the Year, Best Safety Protocols and Best Trade Communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Inaugural recipient of the Roberta Bondar Foundation's 2022 Award for Innovation and Creativity for its Protection of the Environment.

