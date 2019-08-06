Air Canada Makes Family Travel More Fun for Children and Easier for Parents

"Travelling together often makes for some of the fondest, most enduring family memories. Air Canada is pleased to offer these special new services to make travel fun for our youngest flyers and easy for parents flying with young children," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President of Product at Air Canada. "

In addition, customers can also register their children for free online at Air Canada Altitude Skyriders. Children will receive a kit containing a welcome letter, an exclusive Skyriders luggage tag and a logbook to chart their flights. Every time the child travels, he or she will also earn printable badges online to commemorate special milestones or achievements. First flights, new regions visited, or destinations explored all have special meaning and can be commemorated online. E-mail notifications will be sent once new badges are earned.

New family friendly features being introduced by Air Canada include:

Travel goodies – children receive a collectible item at Family Check-in, or if eligible at concierge offices prior to boarding and on-board such as a luggage tag, colouring or activity book and games;

Children's meals – on most international flights, children receive a revamped menu that includes children's favourite food such as macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets and more. Pre-booking is required 18 hours prior to travel;

Dedicated family check-in counters – Calgary now joins Air Canada's existing family check-in counters in Montreal , Toronto and Vancouver .

These new features complement already-existing features including:

Children's meals are available on all international flights however, a Bistro Junior meal is available for purchase on both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights, where Air Canada Bistro is offered, for children 12 years old and under;

Complimentary, standard seat selection within each cabin of the aircraft for proximity seating for family members when travelling with children under 14 years of age;

Pre-boarding between zones 2 and 3 for families travelling with children under 6 years of age.

For more information, please visit: skyriders.aircanada.com. Or for more information on travelling with kids visit: aircanada.com/familytraveltips.

