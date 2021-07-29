Air Canada Launches Two New Connections to Florida and More Frequent Flights to Mexico and the Dominican Republic from Quebec City

New connections to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale starting in November 2021

The airline is resuming its international service to Punta Cana and Cancun with more frequent flights

MONTREAL, July 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is pleased to announce two new winter services departing from Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB): Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, two very popular sun destinations in Florida, highly favoured by Quebecers. Flights to Fort Lauderdale will start on November 19 and flights to Orlando on December 17. Starting December 4, Air Canada will also be offering more flights to Punta Cana and Cancun.

"We're excited to be launching these two new routes to Florida from Quebec City, a first for Air Canada. We know that, for many Quebecers, Florida is a popular place for winter vacations," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "Punta Cana and Cancun are also among the most popular tropical destinations, and we are happy to be able to bring back these connections. These routes will not only provide more diverse flight options for Quebec City residents but will also strengthen our foothold in a growing market and better serve the Jean Lesage International Airport, our long–time partner. Now that restrictions are easing, it's time to start travelling again and book your escape to the sun. We can't wait to see you back on board."

"We're delighted that Air Canada is resuming its international flights from Quebec City to destinations as popular as Cancun, Punta Cana, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). "Not only has Air Canada decided to bring back some pre-pandemic connections, but it has also chosen to invest in our market by increasing the frequency and adding two new destinations to the schedule for winter 2021. Now that we can finally travel again, it's essential that the people in the Greater Quebec City area are able to depart from YQB. This announcement is the result of a fruitful and beneficial collaboration between Air Canada and YQB."

Air Canada flights out of Quebec City will be operated by Rouge on Airbus A319 planes that can accommodate 136 passengers. Seats can be booked on aircanada.com or the Air Canada app, as well as through Air Canada service centres and travel agencies.

Connection Frequency Start date Quebec City–

Fort Lauderdale Up to 4 x weekly November 19 Quebec City–Orlando 1 x weekly December 17 Quebec City–Punta Cana 2 x weekly December 5 Quebec City–Cancun 2 x weekly December 4

Travel policy, for booking with complete confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy will apply to all tickets purchased. The airline offers a full refund based on the original form of payment, an Air Canada travel voucher or the equivalent in Aeroplan points, plus an additional 65 per cent if the airline has to cancel a flight or change the schedule by more than three hours.

Are you travelling abroad? Check our COVID-19 hub or IATA's Timatic website for the most recent government entry requirements. Passengers are responsible for making sure they meet all government entry requirements. In particular, they will need to have all required travel documents, visas and health certificates and comply with all other entry criteria that apply to the flights for which they have purchased tickets. Government requirements may change at short notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net-zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected], Internet: aircanada.com/media

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

