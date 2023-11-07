Sixth Dreams flight this year from across Canada

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight are once again joining forces to create an unforgettable experience. This year, we will be taking over 120 children on a once-in-a-lifetime journey from Calgary to a theme park in California, all thanks to the generous support of many Air Canada employee volunteers and the Air Canada Foundation. Dreams Take Flight, since its inception in 1989, has provided over 30,000 Canadian children with special needs the opportunity to experience a unique flight. This is the 30th year Dreams Take Flight Calgary has taken place.

Air Canada Joins Forces with Dreams Take Flight Calgary to Create Unforgettable Experiences for Children (CNW Group/Air Canada)

The group of children were accompanied by a team of volunteers, both active and retired employees of Air Canada, who were committed to creating a magical journey for all on board. This team, comprised of pilots, flight attendants, maintenance engineers, and many other ground and behind-the-scenes staff, selflessly gave their time to provide an opportunity for children dealing with mental, physical, or social hardships. They offered these children a chance to escape their daily struggles, create lasting memories, and discover new possibilities.

"We sometimes wonder what happens once the children return home, what happens to their future, and if we make a difference. Victoria, an 8-year-old on our flight in 2001, said that she and her sister came from a world of black and white," said Julien DeSchutter Vice-President of Dreams Take Flight Calgary. "They were living with exposure to drug abuse, alcoholism, and emotional abuse, always trying to find a way to paint their world with colour. Throughout their special day with our volunteers, they started to see that there were so many opportunities in the world. They learned of hope and believed in more than just magic. Victoria explains that shortly after returning home, the colour started to fade, but despite the many challenges she painted her future in vibrant colours. This year, Victoria joins our team of volunteers, adding colour to the world of the 120 kids on our flight."

Annually, 1,700 kids embark on an unforgettable journey to a theme park located in either Florida or California. This year, two more flights are scheduled from Montreal, and Ottawa. Earlier in the year, flights from Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Halifax and Vancouver took place under the Dreams initiative.

