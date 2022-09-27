Option for customers to purchase carbon offsets now integrated seamlessly into the flight booking process through Air Canada's North America websites

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today introduced CHOOOSE, a global climate technology company as the airline's new carbon offset program provider. The option to purchase verified carbon offsets is now seamlessly integrated into the airline's Canadian and US booking websites. Customers who are interested in learning more about CO 2 emissions and compensating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their flights can now do so directly when booking through aircanada.com.

Air Canada Introduces CHOOOSE as New Carbon Offset Partner. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"At Air Canada, we take a multifaceted approach to addressing climate change and sustainability. Environmental and social factors are incorporated into our strategic decisions, including in fleet purchases as well as daily operations through our support of low-carbon alternatives. High quality climate offsets remain one of several important tools in reaching net-zero emissions. People are increasingly interested in responsibly reducing the environmental footprint associated with travel. With the evolution of our carbon offset program, we are introducing greater convenience and ease for customers choosing to help mitigate air travel GHG emissions and support a range of trusted global climate projects which align with UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Michael Rousseau, President and CEO of Air Canada.

"CHOOOSE is proud to support Air Canada's leadership in seamlessly integrating climate solutions within their flight booking experience. We see an increasing demand from individuals and companies around the world wanting to understand and reduce the CO 2 emissions associated with their travel, and to address the emissions that do happen by supporting both immediately available and future-looking climate solutions. We are excited to take this step with Air Canada in their multi-faceted, ambitious climate program. Together we are making climate action more accessible for people worldwide," said Andreas Slettvoll, CEO at CHOOOSE.

Air Canada's new carbon offset program is integrated into its Canadian and US websites booking process, where the CHOOOSE platform automatically estimates GHG emissions of the customer's journey and allows them to voluntarily elect to offset the GHG emissions associated with their flight. If purchased, the contribution is automatically made to CHOOOSE, who will then provide a certificate confirming the customer's climate offset purchase.

Aeroplan members also have options to redeem points in exchange for carbon offsets provided by CHOOOSE via the Aeroplan e-Store.

Customers booking Air Canada flights via other channels have the option to estimate their flight's CO 2 emissions and purchase carbon offsets at any time at: https://aircanada.chooose.today

Additional information on how CHOOOSE supports carbon calculations is here.

The selected climate projects support several major sustainability programs that deliver benefits both in Canada and internationally and that align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals from No Poverty and Zero Hunger to Climate Action and Life Below Water. Projects supported include forestry projects in Canada, forest management and mangrove ecosystem programs in Central and South America, and clean cooking solutions for Indigenous peoples in South Asia. Additional information about these projects offered by CHOOOSE may be found here.

Air Canada has committed to net-zero emissions from all its global operations by 2050, with absolute midterm GHG net reduction targets by 2030 for both its air and ground operations compared to its 2019 baseline. For more information about Air Canada's environmental and sustainability programs, please visit Leave Less.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

About CHOOOSE

CHOOOSE™ is a climate tech company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, that builds digital tools so that everyone, anywhere, can easily integrate climate action into everyday life and business. Through flexible integrations, automated carbon emission calculations, and a connected marketplace of certified climate solutions, CHOOOSE delivers a complete platform that enables its partners to build and manage high-impact climate programs. Learn more at www.chooose.today

