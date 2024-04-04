The only non-stop flights linking Canada and Singapore

Four times weekly, year-round flights facilitating connections across North America via YVR and to Southeast Asia , Southern India and Western Australia via Singapore

Route is nearly 13,000 km and is Air Canada's longest flight measured by distance

MONTREAL, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada's much anticipated route launched from its Vancouver (YVR) Pacific hub last night and arrived this morning in Singapore, marking the inaugural of the airline's newest international route and the only non-stop flight between Canada and Singapore. Stretching 12,818 kilometres (7,965 miles), the route is the airline's longest flight measured by distance with a flying time of up to 16 hours and five minutes.

Air Canada Inaugurates Newest Pacific Route from Vancouver to Singapore (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada is thrilled to welcome customers onboard our newest route linking Canada and Singapore from our Pacific hub in Vancouver. These new Singapore flights are part of our strategic expansion at YVR, which together with an efficient and seamless in-transit connection process, further position the airport as the preferred North American gateway to Asia," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada. "Singapore is also an important gateway to beyond destinations. Customers have a multitude of connection options travelling to Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia with our longstanding codeshare and Star Alliance partner, Singapore Airlines."

"The reality of directly connecting Singapore, Southeast Asia's most active economic gateway and financial hub with British Columbia, Canada's gateway to the Pacific can mean limitless opportunities. This new direct flight opens fresh opportunities for travel and tourism, business collaboration, and access to global markets that will directly benefit people in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and throughout our province," said the Honourable Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, Government of British Columbia.

"I am pleased Air Canada has chosen YVR to host the only non-stop flight between Canada and Singapore," said YVR President and CEO, Tamara Vrooman. "This new route will generate $18 million in economic output and support jobs across the sector. We welcome this new service which will grow tourism, support increased trade, and importantly, connect families and friends across the Pacific region. The launch of service to Singapore speaks to the continued investment Air Canada is making in Vancouver, which in turn benefits our community and the regional economy."

Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President, Singapore Tourism Board Americas shared, "We couldn't be more excited for the official launch of Air Canada's new direct route from Vancouver, increasing connectivity to Singapore for both Canadian and American visitors. We are delighted to welcome travellers to Singapore to explore new attractions such as the Bird Paradise or dine at our famous hawker centers and Michelin-starred restaurants. From cultural immersion to rejuvenating wellness offerings, Singapore offers a multitude of experiences to suit every passion. Be it world-class concerts or the adrenaline rush of the F1 Grand Prix in September, the city promises endless excitement. We eagerly await your arrival!"

Schedule:

Vancouver-Singapore

Flight From To Days of Week Departure Time Arrival Time Flight Begins AC19 Vancouver

(YVR) Singapore

(SIN) Mon, Wed,

Fri, Sat 00:05 07:10 + 1

day Apr. 3,

2024 AC20 Singapore

(SIN) Vancouver

(YVR) Tue, Thur,

Sat, Sun 09:10 08:55 Apr. 4,

2024

International Services

The Vancouver-Singapore route is operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners offering a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment featuring more than 1,400 hours of movies, more than 1,900 hours of TV shows, more than 600 hours of music and podcasts, and featuring premier collaborations with Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+, Hayu. Customers have the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity. Additionally, for all Air Canada Aeroplan members there is free texting onboard wi-fi-equipped aircraft.

Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer and award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

