MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada has begun offering residents of the Hamilton-Wentworth and Waterloo Region more convenient, one-stop access to the airline's global network and a world of travel possibilities.

With today's launch of its new motorcoach service in collaboration with The Landline Company, Air Canada is connecting the Hamilton and the Region of Waterloo airports to Toronto Pearson. Customers can now create a single itinerary when booking travel with Air Canada from Waterloo Region or Hamilton through Toronto to any destination. The service includes a high-end motorcoach service connecting with Air Canada flights, offering a smooth and hassle-free travel experience. This integrated service is a trial initiative from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport, with the potential to make it available elsewhere in Canada in the future.

"We are excited to launch this new service in collaboration with The Landline Company, offering our customers a convenient, stress-free multimodal option that will make connections easy and travel more seamless. We are committed to improving regional services and this innovative partnership is a testament to that," said Ranbir Singh, Director Regional Airlines and Markets at Air Canada. "Passengers who choose to travel between airports using Landline's top-tier motorcoaches will enjoy similar benefits as those who opt for air-only connections: a convenient single itinerary, when departing Hamilton or the Region of Waterloo, disruption protection and Aeroplan earning opportunities."

"We are thrilled to launch our premium connecting service from Hamilton and the Region of Waterloo in partnership with Air Canada," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial for Landline. "In addition to premium onboard amenities, and a protected flight connection on every trip, passengers can now book and ride our luxury motorcoach for no additional cost when paired with their Air Canada flight."

"Today marks an exciting development for the future of air travel in southern Ontario as Air Canada's luxury motorcoaches, operated in partnership with The Landline Company, officially take to the road from Hamilton International," said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "This innovative new service aligns with Hamilton International's commitment to provide a comfortable, convenient travel experience for passengers and expands access between our region and Air Canada's global network."

"At YKF we are investing and expanding in so many ways. We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada's motorcoach service, further connecting Waterloo Region to a network of 140-plus destinations," said Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo. "We look forward to continuing to work together to build on an airport that offers options for every traveller."

How it works

Landline will operate six, non-stop round trips daily to Toronto Pearson from each of the Hamilton and Region of Waterloo airports in southern Ontario. Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Hamilton or Region of Waterloo airports will check in as normal for their flight and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip. At a designated departure point at the local airport, they will board a luxury, Air Canada-branded motorcoach and their checked baggage will be loaded. Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson, customers will proceed directly with their bags to the departure level.

In the event of coach or flight delays, customers travelling on Landline will be automatically rebooked like customers travelling on air-only itineraries. Members of Air Canada's Aeroplan program will earn points for both ground and air segments, as on any normal connecting flight itinerary. For more information see www.aircanada.com/landline

From To Day of Week Departure Time Arrival Time Hamilton (YHM) Toronto (YYZ) Daily 5:00am 6:00am 10:45am 1:40pm 3:45pm 5:40pm 06:00am 06:55am 11:50am 2:45pm 5:00pm 6:50pm Toronto (YYZ) Hamilton (YHM) Daily 8:05am 9:50am 1:00pm 3:05pm 6:00pm 9:40pm 9:10am 10:55am 2:05pm 4:20pm 7:20pm 10:40pm

From To Day of Week Departure Time Arrival Time Kitchener/Waterloo

(YKF) Toronto (YYZ) Daily 5:00am 6:05am 10:55am 1:40pm 3:50pm 5:45pm 6:05am 7:15am 12:05pm 2:55pm 5:15pm 7:00pm Toronto (YYZ) Kitchener/Waterloo

(YKF) Daily 8:15am 9:40am 1:15pm 3:15pm 6:15pm 9:35pm 9:30am 10:50am 2:25pm 4:40pm 7:35pm 10:40pm

Premium motorcoaches

The motorcoaches used by Landline for Air Canada are made in Canada by Prevost, a manufacturer of touring coaches based in Sainte-Claire, Quebec. Each Landline motorcoach provides a premium experience, with 36 spacious, leather seats in a two-by-one configuration. The coaches are equipped with free WiFi, power and a table tray available at each seat, generous overhead storage for carry-on baggage, and an onboard lavatory. Announcements will be made in both Official Languages and the coaches are fully accessible, including a power lift for customers requiring mobility aids.

Air Canada Regional Services

Air Canada operates to 40 communities across Canada, including in partnership with regional carriers Jazz Aviation LP and PAL Airlines. Through its innovative new partnership with Landline, Air Canada is extending its regional network to conveniently connect local airports directly to its global network. There is potential to further expand the partnership with Landline to connect with other regional airports in Canada at a future date.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About The Landline Company

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first and last mile connectivity. Landline's industry-first platform allows airlines to leverage the seamlessness and affordability of ground transportation to add dynamic new routes to their network without sacrificing on quality or customer experience. Landline operates seamless multi-modal networks on behalf of Air Canada, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines. Landline is fundamentally reshaping the way every consumer thinks about the travel day by making air travel multi-modal. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

