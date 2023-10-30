Beloved Air Canada program recognizes and rewards young sports fans who are making a difference with one-of-a-kind NHL and NBA experiences

Through Fan Flight, the airline celebrates diverse winners from across the country, all unified by a deep love of Canadian sports

Air Canada is proud to fly the flag and support the country's teams while giving back to the community

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the much-anticipated return of Fan Flight for the 2023/24 season, surprising and delighting young sports fans across the country with more end-to-end unique NHL or NBA game experiences. The popular annual program is back, now celebrating young fans who are making a difference with a host of exciting rewards and surprises, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favourite team play an away game in a U.S. city. Whether they volunteer in their community, coach their younger sibling's team, or they're just the kind of kid who leads by example, we want to celebrate them!

Air Canada Fan Flight Soars Again for the 2023/24 Season, Bringing Young Sports Fans Closer to the Away Game Action (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"As Canada's national carrier, Air Canada takes enormous pride in supporting our country's teams," says Andy Shibata, Vice President – Brand, Air Canada. "The annual Fan Flight program recognizes and rewards everyday champions and celebrates the unmatched commitment of Canadian fans. We can't wait to welcome even more passionate sports fans aboard an Air Canada Fan Flight – now and in years to come."

This year, the action will come alive for Canadian audiences across digital, social, radio, as well as in-arena. For a chance to win, Canadians can head to the Air Canada Fan Flight website , select their favourite team and follow the instructions to nominate a young fan who deserves this incredible experience. The online contest is open until November 19, 2023.

The Fan Flight program's top prize, the Fly Away experience, is every sports lover's dream come true. Winners enjoy complimentary airfare and game tickets to see their favourite team play on the road in the U.S., as well as a special departure gate send-off with a team mascot, special prizing from Aeroplan, accommodation, and much more.

Air Canada Fan Flight has supported more than 20 foundations and charities since its creation in 2018, bringing dozens of deserving fans closer to their favourite teams. In the past, the program has rewarded inspiring fans from all walks of life across the country. This includes a student from Ottawa dedicated to amplifying BIPOC voices, a young Montreal Canadiens fan who underwent numerous surgeries after a concussion, two friends and hockey lovers from Calgary who are on the Autism spectrum, and a young girl from Edmonton's Inuit community who shared her passion for hockey with other youth in her area.

Canadians can also get involved and give back through Fan Flight in another way. During the Air Canada promo night, fans in attendance can donate pocket change at the AC booth, as part of its Every Bit Counts Program.

For more information on taking part or winning an Air Canada Fan Flight, visit www.aircanada.com/acfanflight

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

