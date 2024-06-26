New Montreal-Saint Maarten*, Ottawa - Tulum *, Quebec City - Tulum * routes

MONTREAL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today it is boosting its 2024-25 winter sun network, with increased frequencies and featuring new routes from Ottawa and Quebec City to Tulum and from Montreal to Saint Maarten. In addition, more flights are scheduled from Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to popular vacation destinations in Florida and the Caribbean. This winter, Air Canada plans to operate up to 50 flights departing Canada every day, serving a total of 55 Caribbean and US Sun vacation destinations.

"Air Canada continues to expand the breadth of its winter leisure network by adding new routes to in-demand leisure destinations, including Saint Maarten and Tulum. Air Canada was the first Canadian carrier to launch service to Tulum, the newest airport in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and we are thrilled to expand our services to offer non-stop flights from both Ottawa and Quebec City to this exciting destination. With the addition of new services to SaintMaarten from Montreal complementing our services from Toronto, Air Canada offers the most weekly frequencies from Canada to this binational, multicultural Caribbean island," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations will offer a multitude of travel options and increased frequencies from airports across Canada so customers can conveniently reach popular winter sun destinations. These flights are already available for sale and customers can make their winter travel plans now. We look forward to welcoming you onboard."

Increases in winter flying from Toronto

Toronto Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Toronto (YYZ) – Sarasota (SRQ) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – New Orleans (MSY) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 4 Toronto (YYZ) – Los Cabos (SJD) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – Saint Martin (SXM) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 2 Toronto (YYZ) – Bermuda (BDA) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 3 Toronto (YYZ) – Tulum (TQO) New winter route, 4 weekly flights

Increases in winter flying from Montreal

Montreal Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Montreal (YUL) – Saint Maarten (SXM) New route, 1 weekly flight Montreal (YUL) – Miami (MIA) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Montreal (YUL) – Phoenix (PHX) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 2 Montreal (YUL) – San José (SJO) Increases to 1 daily flight from 3 weekly Montreal (YUL) – Providenciales (PLS) Increases to 3 weekly flights from 2 Montreal (YUL) – Fort-de-France (FDF) Increases to 6 weekly flights from 5 Montreal (YUL) – Tulum (TQO) New winter route, 5 weekly flights

Increases in winter flying from Quebec City

Quebec Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Quebec (YQB) – Tulum (TQO) New route, 1 weekly flight Québec (YQB) – Orlando (MCO) Resumed October 30, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Resumed October 31, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Punta Cana (PUJ) Resumed October 30, with 2 weekly flights Québec (YQB) – Cancún (CUN) Resumed October 31, with 1 weekly flights

Increases in winter flying from Ottawa

Ottawa Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Ottawa (YOW) – Tulum (TQO) New route, 1 weekly flight Ottawa (YOW) – Tampa (TPA) Increases to 2 weekly flights from 1 Ottawa (YOW) – Orlando (MCO) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 2 Ottawa (YOW) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Increases to 6 weekly flights from 4 Ottawa (YOW) – Punta Cana (PUJ) Increases to 4 weekly flights from 3

Increases in winter flying from Halifax and Vancouver

Vancouver Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Vancouver (YVR) – Cancún (CUN) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1

Halifax Peak winter 2024 service improvements and

seasonal resumptions Halifax (YHZ) – Tampa (TPA) Increases to 3 weekly flights from 2

*subject to final government approval

