Toronto service is increasing from daily to 10x weekly

Route from Montreal begins October 31 with three flights a week

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today a strategic expansion of its India services, with additional flights from Toronto, and a new year-round, non-stop route between Montreal and Delhi. Starting October 31, just in time for Diwali celebrations, Air Canada will offer three flights per week to the growing Indian community in Montreal. Additionally, the airline is increasing frequency to Delhi from Toronto to ten flights per week beginning Oct. 15. All flights will be operated with Air Canada's most modern aircraft, the 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring a choice of three cabins of service: Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class.

"The Canada-India market is an important and strategic one for Air Canada. These additional flights and new route demonstrate Air Canada's anticipation about the promise and growth of the Indian subcontinent– and we also look forward to further strengthening the cultural and business ties between our two countries," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada. "Today's announcement also confirms Air Canada's commitment to growing its main hubs of Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, with convenient non-stop service to India from each hub. Air Canada is the only carrier offering a direct service to Delhi out of Montreal, allowing for easy connections through our extensive network. We continue to focus on the growing visiting friends and relatives market and this capacity expansion is a response to increasing demand."

As the leading carrier between the two countries, Air Canada offers daily flights from Vancouver, up to ten flights a week from Toronto and three flights a week from Montreal. The airline's service to Mumbai will resume when conditions permit.

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency AC 50 Montreal 20:10 Delhi 20:00+1 Tue, Thu, Sun AC 51 Delhi 01:55 Montreal 06:00 Tue, Thu, Sat

For details on the full schedule please visit aircanada.com

Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

Specific requirement apply to passengers arriving on direct flights from India. For more details please visit: https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/india

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

International Services

Air Canada's international services include wide-body aircraft featuring choices of Air Canada Signature Class with lie-flat seating, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Hours of complementary inflight entertainment is available at every seat throughout the aircraft along with options to purchase onboard wi-fi.

All customers are provided with individual care kits which contain antiseptic wipes, face covering and hand sanitizer. Air Canada's onboard services have resumed and will gradually feature new meals inspired by a panel of celebrated Canadian chefs on international flights departing Canada.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits, where available. Lounges are currently open in the domestic gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, and at the international gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, and Paris, with additional plans to re-open other locations in due course.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2019, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: [email protected]; Internet: aircanada.com/media

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

