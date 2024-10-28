MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada is honoured to have been recognized once again with a Five Star Global Airline Award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) 2025 Awards, recognizing its continued commitment to excellence. This is the sixth time in seven years that the airline has been awarded an APEX Five Star rating, which is based on customer feedback.

Air Canada President and CEO, Michael Rousseau, accepts the APEX Five Star Global Airline Award. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"I thank our customers and APEX on behalf of our 40,000 global employees for bestowing on us this recognition as a Five Star Global Airline. We continue to invest in our customer experience, including our award-wining in-flight entertainment system and new digital features via the Air Canada app, to deliver an elevated level of comfort and convenience to our loyal customers. And we remain committed to furthering the customer experience at Air Canada with exciting new features to be rolled out in the coming months," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"Air Canada's dedication to delivering a superior passenger experience has earned the airline the prestigious 2025 APEX Five Star recognition," APEX Group CEO Joe Leader said. "From their redesigned cabins to newly upgraded inflight entertainment systems, Air Canada has continued to raise the bar in connectivity and comfort. With a focus on Canadian-grown ingredients in their new inflight menus, paired with premium wine selections, Air Canada brings the best of congenial Canadian culture onboard. These thoughtful enhancements, combined with family-friendly entertainment and intuitive app upgrades, reflect Air Canada's relentless drive to enhance every part of the passenger journey."

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards stand as the only global awards entirely based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world's most used travel-organizing app. For the 2025 Awards, over one million PNR verified flights have been rated by passengers spanning more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company

Air Canada's 2025 APEX Five Star Award is the latest in a series of awards received by Air Canada for its industry-leading products and services this year, which include:

2024 APEX Best in Entertainment Award in North America

World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge Catering for the Toronto Air Canada Signature Suite (Skytrax)

Best Cabin Crew in Canada (Skytrax)

(Skytrax) Most Family Friendly Airline in North America (Skytrax)

(Skytrax) Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in North America (Skytrax)

(Skytrax) Cleanest Airline in North America (Skytrax)

