Air Canada Conjures the Magic of Home with New Holiday Video

"We wanted to create an ad that reflected the magic and celebration that takes place during this time of year," said Andrew Shibata, Managing Director, Brand at Air Canada. "With our travelers reuniting and gathering all over the world, all 36,000 Air Canada employees feel very fortunate to play a part of their journeys home for the holidays."

The ad will be featured in multiple forms, including an extended version for Air Canada's channels, a 90-second video in cinema, a 30-second spot on television across Canada and a 15-second video on Air Canada's social media and digital platforms.

No airline flies to as many Canadian cities or international destinations to and from Canada as Air Canada, making it easy for people to connect with those they love most the world over.

Visit aircanada.com for great fares and sales during the holiday season.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

