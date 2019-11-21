Air Canada Congratulates Senior Vice President Arielle Meloul-Wechsler on being named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada congratulates Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Senior Vice President, People, Culture and Communications, on being named to WXN's list of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2019 in the Corporate Executives Category.

"Through her example of integrity and hard work, Arielle is a tremendous mentor and role model not only for women but for everyone at Air Canada. As a trusted member of the senior leadership team, she has helped guide the transformation of Air Canada. In particular, in her area of responsibility for People, Culture and Communications, she has been instrumental in driving culture change at our company, with a focus on diversity and inclusion reflected in the high participation rate by women at all levels of the company," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

Ms Meloul-Wechsler has been a member of Air Canada's Executive team since 2013. She has oversight for all human resources and culture change initiatives across the company, labour relations, customer service training as well as internal and external communications. She is also Air Canada's Champion of Official Languages and has oversight over the Air Canada Foundation as well as Air Canada's CSR Reporting. During her tenure, Air Canada has been named for several consecutive years, among Canada's Top 100 Employers, among Montreal's Top Employers, one of Canada's Top Diversity Employers, in addition to being named one of the Top 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada.

To learn more about what Ms Meloul-Wechsler believes is the key to success for women in business, watch her video here.

The WXN Top 100 Award recognizes the accomplishments of women and increases the visibility of strong leaders in order to inspire future generations. It focuses on diversity and inclusion, two very important ideals for Air Canada. Previously, Lucie Guillemette, currently Air Canada Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, was named to the Top 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2017.

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN's Diversity Council. The final vetting process for the 2019 Top 100 Award Winners was completed by WXN's 2018-2019 Diversity Champions.

