MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today issued the following statement in response to reports about the Greater Toronto Airport Authority imposing limits on carrier operations at Toronto-Pearson airport.

Air Canada was first advised of the GTAA's plans in August 2022, and so it designed its 2023 winter schedule with these limitations taken into account and anticipates no significant changes to its schedule for the March Break travel period. It subsequently received information about GTAA's plans for summer 2023 and similarly designed this coming summer's schedule to meet those parameters.

It is Air Canada's policy to work with its industry partners to meet the requirements of airports and other third parties to drive operational improvements and support the smooth running of Canada's air transport system. This includes, as in this case, adapting its schedule as required to ensure operational stability, and is a normal process.

