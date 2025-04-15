New multi-year agreement expands Aeroplan's everyday earning potential through innovative, Canadian fintech Chexy

MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, has partnered with Chexy, an innovative Canadian-founded, female-led fintech platform, to help members turn payments for essential services like rent, bills and taxes into rewards.

Starting today, Aeroplan members across Canada can earn Aeroplan points through Chexy, with Aeroplan credit cardholders earning even more points when paying with their card. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Chexy enables members to use their credit card for large, routine payments typically made via e-transfer or pre-authorized debit or bill payment — helping them earn points, build credit and get more out of expenses that usually go unrewarded. Chexy joins Aeroplan's growing list of world-class retail partners, including Starbucks, Uber, LCBO, and 1,200+ participating Parkland fuel and convenience stores Canada-wide and more.

"We know our members are looking for more ways to boost their points on everyday spending," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "Our partnership with Chexy helps us unlock new, high-impact earning categories, helping our members get closer to their next trip — faster."

Starting today, Aeroplan members across Canada can earn Aeroplan points through Chexy, with Aeroplan credit cardholders earning even more points when paying with their card. Members can also take advantage of a limited-time bonus offer up to 10,000 bonus points with Chexy.

"Our partnership with Aeroplan marks a game-changing moment for Canadian consumers to unlock value from the largest payments they make," said Lizaveta Akhvledziani Carew, CEO & Co-Founder of Chexy. "At a time when the cost of living is top of mind, this partnership brings a more rewarding way to earn—potentially doubling or even tripling rewards each year. It's a major step toward reshaping the future of payments and loyalty, where consumers come first."

Exclusive Launch Offers for Aeroplan Members

New Chexy users can earn up to 10,000 Aeroplan points by completing the following actions:

Open a new Chexy account and make the first payment before July 15, 2025 and earn 2,000 points

and earn Earn an additional 1,000 points following the 12th consecutive monthly payment

following the 12th consecutive monthly payment Earn 5,000 points after processing $5,000 in payments within 6 months of activating the first payment

after processing in payments within 6 months of activating the first payment Earn 500 points for the second and each additional recurring payment (up to a total of four) made within 6 months of activating the first payment, up to 2,000 points

for the second and each additional recurring payment (up to a total of four) made within 6 months of activating the first payment, up to 2,000 points All payments need to be a minimum of $50

Additional Offer

Refer friends to earn more points: Earn 1000 points for each new Chexy user referral who completes a first $50+ payment (up to 10 referrals per Chexy account).

Supercharge earnings with an Aeroplan credit card

Maximize earnings by paying through Chexy with an Aeroplan credit card. For example, $2,950 /month in eligible expenses could earn 35,400 points annually on the Aeroplan core credit card, or 44,250 with an Aeroplan premium credit card.

More ways to earn and redeem, every day

Aeroplan offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network--covering 45+ airlines and over 1,300 destinations globally. With no blackout dates or surcharges on Air Canada flights, and one-way short-haul flights starting from 6,000 points, it's easy to turn points into unforgettable travel.

Members can also take advantage of exclusive hotel deals at over 9,000 properties through Aeroplan HotelSavers, or redeem points for gift cards and top brand merchandise at the Aeroplan eStore.

To join Aeroplan's 9+ million members and start earning more on the payments you already make, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Chexy

Chexy is a Canadian fintech company on a mission to help people get ahead by earning rewards on payments they already make. Initially focused on rent, Chexy has expanded its platform to support credit card payments for everyday bills and government taxes — unlocking cash flow, flexibility, and points like never before. Whether you're paying your landlord, utility provider, or the CRA, Chexy makes it seamless to earn rewards, manage your finances, and take control of your money. Chexy is backed by leading investors and trusted by thousands of Canadians. For more about Chexy, visit chexy.co.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

