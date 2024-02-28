First Canadian operator to receive the award

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo are honoured to have been named the 2024 Cargo Operator of the Year as part of the 50th annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, the first Canadian operator to be bestowed the award.

Air Canada Cargo was recognized for its digital transformation as a key pillar of its commercial strategy, including a customer-centric digital environment that provides valuable self-serve scheduling and booking tools. Air Canada Cargo has also moved customer accounts to a cloud-based system, reducing the need for paper air waybills.

Air Canada Cargo Named 2024 ATW Cargo Operator of the Year. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are extremely honoured to be recognized by ATW as Cargo Operator of the Year for 2024. I thank the thousands of dedicated employees at Air Canada Cargo who work tirelessly to ensure the unique needs of all of our customers are met and that essential goods keep moving around the globe. We have continued to invest in technology that allows us to find efficiencies and provide our customers with the best service possible. As a true global combination carrier, we have been able to provide consistent capacity worldwide through the flexibility our freighter fleet and expansive passenger widebody network provides," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning.

The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards are presented by Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World and recognize excellence across airline operations. They are selected by a panel of editors and analysts at ATW, Routes, Aviation Week and CAPA.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger and freighter flights, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com

