Vancouver - Hong Kong operates up to 11 weekly flights beginning mid-Dec.

Capacity nearly doubles between Canada and Japan this winter

Vancouver - Bangkok flights operates daily during peak winter months, season extended to early May 2024

New route to Singapore launches Apr. 2024

Early seasonal resumption of Osaka service starting May 2024

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced it is strategically boosting its Asia-Pacific network capacity beginning mid-December through to the end of next summer 2024.

"Air Canada's Asia services continue to reflect strong demand and we are boosting capacity to this geographic area as we deploy our international diversification strategy. This winter we are pleased to offer up to 57 flights per week between Canada and Asia, and up to 64 flights per week next summer. Air Canada will have up to double daily flights to Hong Kong and larger aircraft operating to Shanghai during the December holiday and Lunar New Year travel periods. Capacity to Japan increases by 96% this winter compared to last year. Next spring, seasonal Osaka flights resume earlier and larger aircraft will operate to Narita and Seoul," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"Our upcoming launch of our new route to Singapore and increased capacity on our successful Bangkok route underscores our continued commitment to investing in fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia. With the investments we have made at our global hub airports linking Air Canada's extensive North American network to our international flights, travelling between North America and Asia is convenient and compelling for leisure and business travellers alike. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our flights," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Route Service Improvements Vancouver-Hong Kong 11 weekly flights Dec 13 - Feb 29, 2024 to support holiday and Lunar New Year travel

10 week flights Mar 1 - Oct 26, 2024 Vancouver-Bangkok Extended winter seasonal service, from Dec. 1 - May 5, 2024

4 weekly flights increased to daily from Jan 8 - Feb. 28, 2024 winter peak Vancouver-Shanghai 4 weekly flights Dec 1 – Mar 30, 2024 upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for holiday and Lunar New Year travel

4 weekly flights operate with Boeing 787-9 all other times Vancouver-Singapore 4 weekly flights launch Apr. 3, 2024 Vancouver-Osaka Seasonal flights begin earlier on May 1, 2024, three times weekly

Increases to four weekly flights beginning June 17, 2024 Vancouver-Narita Daily flights upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft until April 30, 2024

Daily flights operated with Boeing 787-9 all other times Montreal-Narita Daily flights upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for full summer season Toronto-Narita Daily flights upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for full summer season Toronto-Haneda Daily flights upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for full winter season

Daily flights operate with Boeing 787-9 all other times Vancouver-Seoul Daily flights upgauged to Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for full summer

Daily flights operate with Boeing 787-9 all other times Toronto-Seoul Daily flights operate with Boeing 787-9 year-round

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's international onboard services showcase some of Canada's best culinary talent through Air Canada's panel of celebrated chefs, comprising award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

Customers have opportunities to collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits including Air Canada's exclusive Signature Suite at YVR and at Toronto Pearson.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

