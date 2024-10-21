MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada is proud to have been granted Gold Level certification in the category of Mental Health at Work from Excellence Canada, recognizing the airline's dedication to a workplace culture that promotes well-being. The airline is committed to making a difference for its employees by providing the resources, training, and support needed to raise awareness about mental health.

"I am incredibly proud of Air Canada for achieving the Excellence Canada - Gold Level Certification. This recognition highlights our deep commitment to fostering a mentally healthy workplace culture where wellness is not just a program but an integral part of who we are and part of our daily lives. Through engagement and innovation, we are able to ensure that the mental and physical well-being of our employees and their families remain at the forefront of everything we do," said Dr. Jim Chung, Chief Medical Officer at Air Canada.

Air Canada offers an extensive health and wellness program for its employees, called Unlock the Best in You (UBY). Since it launched a Mental Health First Aid program in 2022, over 900 employees have received their certifications which gives them the skills to support their colleagues in times of need.

All Canadian-based employees and their families have access to unlimited and confidential counselling, as well as telemedicine, providing convenient access to healthcare support. Air Canada also introduced a Mental Health 360 workshop and a Mental Health Champions program for all our colleagues.

Air Canada's UBY team also has opened resources centres in Montreal and Toronto where employees can drop-in and get guidance on mental health resources, as well as various initiatives and programs available to them. The airline also offers employees in Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg access to wellness centres where they may exercise regularly.

The Canada Awards for Excellence is an annual awards program established in 1984 that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors coast-to-coast across Canada. To be considered for an award, an organization applies for certification of their practices, policies, and culture under Excellence Canada's progressive excellence frameworks, developed in collaboration with industry associations and professionals. To be successful, organizations must demonstrate progressive implementation and iteration of their programs, as well as the engagement of all stakeholders.

Earlier this year, Air Canada also won for Best Mental Health Program from the InsideOut awards.

