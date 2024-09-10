MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the appointment of Firas Al Osman as the airline's first Chief Digital Officer effective September 9, 2024.

In this new role, Mr. Al Osman will be responsible for the development and implementation of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy at Air Canada. Key areas of focus will include enhancing the customer experience and driving efficiency and innovation, as well as improving operational processes and performance.

Firas Al Osman. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"I am thrilled to welcome Firas to Air Canada and look forward to working with him on the exciting projects already underway at the airline to improve the customer experience and efficiency initiatives in our operations. As we continue to evolve in an increasingly digital world, Firas's extensive experience in digital strategy, technology, and innovation will be accelerate our team's efforts to deliver a superior customer experience and achieve our strategic goals", said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital and President, Aeroplan.

Mr. Al Osman joins Air Canada from a leading professional services organization, bringing with him a wealth of experience leading the development and execution of large-scale digital transformation programs for major organizations across several industries including airlines, financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

Air Canada is committed to enhancing its digital capabilities and providing a seamless and engaging experience across all customer and employee touchpoints. Mr. Al Osman's appointment marks a key step forward in the airline's ongoing efforts to be a leader in digital innovation within the travel and loyalty industries.

