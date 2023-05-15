May 15, 2023, 07:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced that all the nominees identified in its management proxy circular dated March 21, 2023, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its annual meeting of shareholders held Friday, May 12, 2023.
All the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada, except for Claudette McGowan. Air Canada is pleased to welcome Ms. McGowan to its Board of Directors. Ms. McGowan is a global information technology leader and Chief Executive Officer for Protexxa Inc., a Canadian-based cybersecurity software and services company. Ms. McGowan has also worked in the technology industry for several organizations such as Deloitte, Metropolitan Police Services, North York General Hospital, Bank of Montreal and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Amee Chande
|
117,059,337
|
99.07 %
|
1,095,570
|
0.93 %
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
112,883,616
|
95.54 %
|
5,271,291
|
4.46 %
|
Gary A. Doer
|
116,386,774
|
98.50 %
|
1,767,893
|
1.50 %
|
Rob Fyfe
|
117,235,435
|
99.22 %
|
919,472
|
0.78 %
|
Michael M. Green
|
113,253,164
|
95.85 %
|
4,901,743
|
4.15 %
|
Jean Marc Huot
|
112,750,857
|
95.43 %
|
5,404,050
|
4.57 %
|
Claudette McGowan
|
117,254,463
|
99.24 %
|
899,444
|
0.76 %
|
Madeleine Paquin
|
115,483,462
|
97.74 %
|
2,671,445
|
2.26 %
|
Michael Rousseau
|
115,718,987
|
97.94 %
|
2,435,920
|
2.06 %
|
Vagn Sørensen
|
106,765,793
|
90.36 %
|
11,389,204
|
9.64 %
|
Kathleen Taylor
|
115,277,793
|
97.56 %
|
2,877,114
|
2.44 %
|
Annette Verschuren
|
114,111,052
|
96.58 %
|
4,043,945
|
3.42 %
|
Michael M. Wilson
|
114,546,998
|
96.95 %
|
3,607,999
|
3.05 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are being filed on SEDAR.
Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.
Internet: aircanada.com/media
Read Our Annual Report Here
Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com
Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: [email protected]
Share this article