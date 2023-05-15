MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced that all the nominees identified in its management proxy circular dated March 21, 2023, were elected as directors of Air Canada at its annual meeting of shareholders held Friday, May 12, 2023.

All the nominees have already been serving as directors of Air Canada, except for Claudette McGowan. Air Canada is pleased to welcome Ms. McGowan to its Board of Directors. Ms. McGowan is a global information technology leader and Chief Executive Officer for Protexxa Inc., a Canadian-based cybersecurity software and services company. Ms. McGowan has also worked in the technology industry for several organizations such as Deloitte, Metropolitan Police Services, North York General Hospital, Bank of Montreal and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present online or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Amee Chande 117,059,337 99.07 % 1,095,570 0.93 % Christie J.B. Clark 112,883,616 95.54 % 5,271,291 4.46 % Gary A. Doer 116,386,774 98.50 % 1,767,893 1.50 % Rob Fyfe 117,235,435 99.22 % 919,472 0.78 % Michael M. Green 113,253,164 95.85 % 4,901,743 4.15 % Jean Marc Huot 112,750,857 95.43 % 5,404,050 4.57 % Claudette McGowan 117,254,463 99.24 % 899,444 0.76 % Madeleine Paquin 115,483,462 97.74 % 2,671,445 2.26 % Michael Rousseau 115,718,987 97.94 % 2,435,920 2.06 % Vagn Sørensen 106,765,793 90.36 % 11,389,204 9.64 % Kathleen Taylor 115,277,793 97.56 % 2,877,114 2.44 % Annette Verschuren 114,111,052 96.58 % 4,043,945 3.42 % Michael M. Wilson 114,546,998 96.95 % 3,607,999 3.05 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are being filed on SEDAR.

