Deal sees Air Canada become Inaugural Premier Partner of PWHL and Official Airline to First 6 Teams

Air Canada also granted official jersey branding rights for Montreal's PWHL team

Airline launches ad campaign featuring young PWHL hopefuls and Canadian hockey legend Mélodie Daoust

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced a historic partnership with the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) ahead of its inaugural season opener on January 1, 2024. The deal sees Air Canada become an Inaugural Premier Partner of the PWHL and Official Airline for the league's first six teams, reflecting its deep passion for hockey and sharing the best of Canada with the world.

Air Canada and Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Seal Historic Partnership to Take Flight Together (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"To partner with the PWHL and be part of this historic moment in hockey history is incredibly exciting and meaningful to all of us at Air Canada," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. "As Canada's national carrier, and a longstanding supporter of Canadian sports, this partnership reflects the love we share with our customers for hockey, as well as our work in championing gender equality in the aviation industry."

"We're delighted to team up with Canada's national carrier as an Inaugural Premier Partner and Official Airline to the PWHL," said Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, PWHL. "We feel privileged to fly with Air Canada, a connection that reflects our shared values and the enormous potential for the league, its players and our future stars, as we take the sport to new heights."

The airline is also celebrating this historic partnership with a new inspirational ad campaign, entitled "We All Fly," featuring a cadre of young PWHL hopefuls alongside Canadian hockey legend Mélodie Daoust, which will premiere ahead of each PWHL home opener.

As part of the PWHL partnership, Air Canada is granted intellectual property (IP) rights for all six PWHL teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, the PWHL itself, broadcast, in-venue, and in-market assets, as well as official jersey branding rights for Montreal's PWHL team. Air Canada will also provide travel support for the league and its players, and will celebrate and promote the PWHL and its future stars across its marketing and communications channels.

The PWHL deal also builds on Air Canada's prior partnerships in professional women's hockey, and in women's sports including with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), as well as the planned Project 8 professional women's soccer league in Canada. In addition, and furthering its commitment to supporting the next generation of women's hockey, Air Canada will host a local girls' junior hockey team at each historical PWHL home opener in Canada, including Jan. 1 in Toronto, Jan. 2 in Ottawa, and Jan. 13 in Montreal.

Air Canada's passion for sports and sharing the best of Canada with the world extends to being official airline to all seven Canadian NHL teams, the Toronto Raptors and Team Canada. Through its unique yearly Air Canada Fan Flight program, the airline also continues to reward deserving fans, bringing them closer to their favourite teams with unique VIP NHL and NBA experiences. Air Canada Fan Flight is just one of the ways the airline is continually giving back to the community and celebrating the passion of fans across North America.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @pwhl_boston, @pwhl_minnesota, @pwhl_montreal, @pwhl_newyork, @pwhl_ottawa, and @pwhl_toronto.

