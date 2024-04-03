Air Canada launches new awareness campaign across its in-flight entertainment, social media and more to raise awareness of illegal wildlife trade

Preserving wildlife has been a component of Air Canada's environmental and sustainability efforts to "Do More"

Aeroplan to launch a points match week in support of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada from April 22-28

Air Canada is first airline globally to showcase conservation documentaries onboard from Age of Union

MONTREAL, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on its partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGIC), Air Canada is launching a new initiative to spotlight illegal wildlife trade (IWT) and its impact on global biodiversity. In collaboration with JGIC and involvement from Dr. Jane Goodall herself, the awareness campaign will showcase animals endangered from IWT on the airline's in-flight entertainment welcome screens, social media and more during Earth Month, along with a special message from Dr. Jane Goodall.

Air Canada and Jane Goodall Institute of Canada Spotlight Illegal Wildlife Trade and Biodiversity Challenges (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Air Canada plays an important role in protecting biodiversity around the world and I've been proud to see Air Canada team up with The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada to bring more awareness to this issue. Their significant commitment to not only fighting the illegal wildlife trade through their policies and procedures, but using their platform to educate on this very important issue is commendable," said Bella Lam, Chief Executive Officer at the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

"At Air Canada, our belief is while much of what we do to reduce our environmental footprint is about leaving less, we also need to do more to improve our planet's fragile ecosystems. As a global airline, we can use our platform to bring more awareness to the illegal wildlife trade and how that affects overall biodiversity. To further support this important work, all Aeroplan points donated to The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada for one week following Earth Day will be matched by Aeroplan. We are also honoured to celebrate Dr. Goodall's 90th year by supporting her birthday tour across Canada to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards," said Valerie Durand, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability at Air Canada.

Air Canada participates in the IWT fight with a zero-tolerance policy on carrying banned species, and hunting trophies or products associated with illegal wildlife activities. Air Canada became a signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in 2020, and was the first airline in the Americas to hold the IATA IWT certiﬁcation, which confirms policies and procedures are in place to reduce the likelihood of the transportation of illegal wildlife products. The airline became a member of the United for Wildlife's North America Regional Chapter which launched in 2022, and has created IWT e-learning modules for all frontline employees and managers in Air Canada Cargo, its freight business.

To further support The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's ongoing environment and conservation work, Aeroplan will be launching a Points Match Week beginning Earth Day, April 22-28. All points donated by Aeroplan members will be matched at 100% by Aeroplan, with all proceeds going directly to the JGIC.

Air Canada also becomes the first airline globally to showcase conservation documentaries from Age of Union, a non-profit environmental alliance that supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Dax Dasilva, founder of Age of Union is part of The Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation's Council for Hope, a group of highly respected and influential individuals from the fields of conservation, science, business, government, media and the arts with a shared mission for protecting our planet and perpetuating Jane's legacy as an everlasting force for good. Customers can find these documentaries onboard in a newly launched environment-focused film and TV category, "Our Planet" in the airline's inflight entertainment. Beginning in April customers will be able to watch The Corridor, We Are The St. Lawrence River, CAUGHT, and more.

Learn more about Air Canada's efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade as well as its environmental and sustainability programs at its Leave Less website.

