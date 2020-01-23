Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil announce international partnership

"We take pride in bringing more Canada to the world every time we fly and incorporate our passion for homegrown companies thriving on the world stage in our sponsorships," said Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For us, Cirque du Soleil represents the perfect mix of Canadian roots and global pedigree, and this partnership speaks to the two brands' shared values and commitment to delivering a premium experience to our customers around the world."

As Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil says: "We are very proud to team up with a strong, world-renowned brand such as Air Canada as our official airline for our touring shows. Together, we will continue to share Cirque du Soleil creativity and inspiration, and spread joy the world over."

Air Canada flies 51 million customers to more than 200 destinations worldwide each year, while Cirque du Soleil brings wonder to 15 million spectators on six continents yearly. "Our impressive combined global footprint makes Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil the perfect partners in continuing to create experiences that entertain, inspire and connect people around the world in meaningful ways," added Rovinescu.

The agreement provides for the creation of an exclusive Air Canada lounge for Cirque du Soleil, accessible to eligible guests at European and Australian Big Top shows, in addition to a robust hospitality package, onsite brand presence across all territories, and a branded experience at select Big Top shows in North America. Aeroplan Members will also benefit from unique packages and can redeem miles for Cirque du Soleil gift cards to attend any performance in Canada or the U.S. The gift cards are available at Aeroplan.com in denominations of CDN $50, $100 and $200.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com

Internet: aircanada.com/media

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: Air Canada: Contacts: [email protected]; Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group: Sophie Desbiens, [email protected], Manager, Public Relations, T. 514.723.7646 X 5324

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

