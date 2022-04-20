Today's flight from Toronto arrived in Halifax with freight coming from around Air Canada's global network and destined for Atlantic Canada. It will be loaded up with fresh lobster, fish, aerospace parts, and pharmaceuticals for its journey back to Toronto, from where those goods will be shipped to their final destinations around the globe.

"We have always enjoyed a long-standing and strong bond with Atlantic Canada and the Nova Scotia community, and we are thrilled to introduce direct freighter capacity to the market. Atlantic Canada's economy has experienced important growth in the last few years, with increased demand from North America, Europe, and beyond. Nova Scotia is a key element of our growth strategy and Halifax being one of our first Canadian markets with the freighters further emphasizes the importance we place on our partnerships in the community. We are pleased to increase our support to the robust and growing trade sector in the region," said Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"Having stronger air links opens the door for more trade and investment in our province. It means we can build on the already strong relationship with our trading partners and create new ones," said Premier Tim Houston. "This is an important step forward for many of our businesses who will benefit from this exciting growth of Air Canada's freighter network."

"This exciting Air Canada Cargo expansion will increase capacity at Halifax Stanfield, providing Nova Scotia businesses and industries with more opportunities to ship their products efficiently by air," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "We are thrilled with Air Canada's continued investment in Halifax and look forward to their future growth to meet the needs of communities across the region."

The new service to Halifax complements Air Canada Cargo's regular freighter service to Latin American cities.

Atlantic Canada Schedule from Toronto

To Halifax : Five flights per week starting today

European Schedule from Toronto Starting in May

To Frankfurt : Two flights per week

: Two flights per week To Cologne : One flight per week

: One flight per week To Istanbul : One flight per week

: One flight per week To Madrid : Three flights per week

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger flights, cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300ER freighter aircraft, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com

