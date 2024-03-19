AIMIA TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR RESULTS ON MARCH 26

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, March 26 2024.

Aimia's financial results are expected to be released at approximately 7:00 am ET followed by a live presentation by management via a webcast and teleconference call at 8:30 am ET.

Aimia Q4 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast

Time: 8: 30m ET

ET Date: March 26, 2024

The presentation will be available in a listen-only mode via: Telephone at 1-888-664-6383 ( North America ) or 416-764-8650 (internationally) Webcast at https://app.webinar.net/lO4a5wpzdKD

Presentation materials to be referenced during the call will be available from the Company's website at https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Listeners are encouraged to dial-in/log-in 15 minutes prior to start of the presentation to secure a line or test their connection.

An archive of the Aimia's Q4 earnings presentation will be available from the Company's website.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

