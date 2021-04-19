Aimia to Report 2021 First Quarter Results, Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Announces New Board Nominee

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results on the morning of Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EDT, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT. During this call, Aimia's executive team will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts and investors.

On the same day, Aimia will hold its annual meeting (the "Meeting") at 10:30 a.m. EDT for common shareholders ("Shareholders") of record as of April 9, 2021 via webcast.

The details of the events to be held on May 14, 2021 are as follows:



Q1 2021 Results Annual General Meeting Time 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. EDT 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EDT Webcast details https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451927&tp_key=75bff98ece https://web.lumiagm.com/484029757

The decision to hold a virtual Meeting reflects Aimia's efforts to contain and proactively manage the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online and ask questions and vote, all in real time, regardless of their geographic location via live audio webcast. The company also encourages Shareholders to submit their questions in advance of the Meeting to our investor relations team at [email protected].

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the Meeting will be available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

Seven of the eight individuals nominated for election as directors are currently members of the Board, with the inclusion of one new candidate for election as an independent director. Additional details regarding the director nominees are contained in Aimia's management information circular, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aimia.com.

For further information: Media, Analysts, and Investors: Tom Tran, Director, Investor Relations, 647-208-2166, [email protected]

