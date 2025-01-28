AIMIA PROVIDES REMINDER OF UPCOMING EXPIRATION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today provided a reminder of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offers') under which the Company has offered to purchase for cancellation up to 100% of its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Shares"), Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Shares") and Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 4 (the "Series 4 Shares" and collectively with the Series 1 Shares and the Series 3 Shares, the "Preferred Shares") in consideration for 9.75% senior unsecured notes (the "2030 Notes"). All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

The Offers will expire on January 30, 2025 at 5 pm (Eastern Time) (the "Expiry Time"), unless withdrawn, extended or varied by the Company.

Based on the preliminary count provided by TMX Trust, the depository for the Offers, a total of 7,811,097 Preferred Shares were validly tendered as of January 10, 2025 (being the initial expiry date before having been extended to January 30, 2025). As a result of the number of Preferred Shares tendered through the initial expiry date, a total of 1,627,306 Preferred Shares remained issued and outstanding on a combined basis. This total is comprised of:

Series 1: 606,658 Series 1 Shares;

Series 3: 1,013,636 Series 3 Shares; and

Series 4: 7,012 Series 4 Shares.

Given the number of Preferred Shares tendered as of the initial expiry date, Aimia anticipates that the liquidity for its Preferred Shares pending the expiration of its Offers will become considerably more constrained than prior to the launch of its Substantial Issuer Bid.

The Substantial Issuer Bid marks the first initiative introduced as a result of Aimia's strategic review process designed to unlock the Company's value. The Offers provide preferred shareholders with an opportunity to realize all or a portion of their investment in the Company based on (i) the limited liquidity and perpetual nature of the Preferred Shares, (ii) the higher annual yield the 2030 Notes will provide relative to the current dividend (annualized) of each series of Preferred Shares, (iii) the fixed maturity date of the 2030 Notes, and (iv) the accelerated liquidity available to holders of 2030 Notes in certain events. The Strategic Review Committee and the Board of Directors believe that the exchange of Preferred Shares for the 2030 Notes under the Offers for the purchase price (as detailed in the Offer Documents) represents an effective recapitalization of the Company and is in the best interests of the Company and its security holders.

Shareholders with questions about the Offers or how to tender can contact Aimia's information agent, Shorecrest Group at 1-888-637-5789 (North American Toll-Free Number) or +1 647-931-7454 (outside North America) or email: [email protected] for assistance.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of offers to sell Preferred Shares. The formal offers to purchase the Preferred Shares in consideration for 2030 Notes are detailed in the Offer Documents.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include monetizing its non-core investments, enhancing the value of our core holdings, and returning capital to its shareholders. For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon Aimia's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations with respect to the Offers, the expected expiry time and closing date of the Offers, the effects and benefits of the Offers and the limited liquidity of the Preferred Shares after expiration of the Offers. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in Aimia's current Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aimia disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]