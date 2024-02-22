AIMIA PROVIDES NOTICE OF SERIES 3 PREFERRED SHARES CONVERSION RIGHT AND RESET OF DIVIDEND RATES

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 ("Series 3 Shares") (TSX: AIM.PF.C) on March 31, 2024. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 3 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 3 Shares on a one-for-one basis into Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 4 of Aimia ("Series 4 Shares") on April 1, 2024 (March 31, 2024 falling on a Sunday, a non-business day). Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 3 Shares into Series 4 Shares will retain their Series 3 Shares.

The foregoing conversion right is subject to the conditions that: (i) if Aimia determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 3 Shares outstanding after April 1, 2024, then all remaining Series 3 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 4 Shares on a one-for-one basis on April 1, 2024; and alternatively (ii) if Aimia determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 4 Shares after April 1, 2024 no Series 3 Shares will be converted into Series 4 Shares. There are currently 4,355,263 Preferred Series 3 Shares outstanding.

The annual fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 3 Preferred Shares for the 5-year period from and including March 31, 2024 to but excluding March 31, 2029, and the floating quarterly dividend rate applicable to the Series 4 Preferred Shares for the 3-month period from and including March 31, 2024 to but excluding June 30, 2024 will be announced by a news release on March 1, 2024.

Beneficial holders of Series 3 Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion during the conversion period, which runs from March 1, 2024 to March 18, 2024 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time), should communicate with their broker or other intermediary for more information as soon as possible. It is recommended that holders do this well in advance of the deadline date to provide their broker or intermediary sufficient time to complete necessary steps. All notices received after the deadline date will not be valid.

All inquiries regarding the conversion of Aimia's Series 3 Preferred Shares should be directed to the Company's Transfer Agent, TSX Trust Company at 1-800-387-0825 or [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

