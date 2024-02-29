AIMIA PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today announced changes designed to optimize its senior leadership team and strengthen its board governance.

Robert Feingold, a finance and asset management professional with more than 30 years of industry and academic experience, has been named to Aimia's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Feingold has been a Senior Lecturer of Finance at the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst since 2016. Previously, he served in a number of executive roles with asset management and financial services organizations, including Fleet Bank, Wellington Management, Triumph Capital Group, and Barings LLC. Mr. Feingold holds an MBA from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Linda Habgood, a director of the Company since September 2022, has been appointed Chair of Aimia's Human Resources and Compensation Committee effective immediately. Ms. Habgood succeeds Kristen Dickey who has notified the Board of her resignation effective immediately due to new professional commitments.

Ms. Habgood is an emerging markets finance specialist with more than 35 years of experience arranging and closing complex debt and equity transactions around the world. Ms. Habgood earned her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and her Bachelor of Arts in International Political Economy from the College of William & Mary.

Yannis Skoufalos, a director with the Company since October 2023, has been named Chair of Aimia's Governance & Nominating Committee. Mr. Skoufalos had a distinguished 35-year international career at Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he led a vast Supply Network encompassing procurement, manufacturing, customer service, distribution, quality assurance, engineering, and innovation program management. Mr. Skoufalos earned a Master of Science in Food Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Leeds, U.K.

The Company also announced that Suzi Herbst has resigned as Chief Operating Officer.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Kristen and Suzi for their many contributions and extend my best wishes in their future endeavours," said Tom Finke, Aimia's Executive Chairman. "I would like also to welcome Rob to Aimia's board and thank Linda and Yannis for assuming new responsibilities that will better leverage their experience and expertise. These changes reflect our commitment to good corporate governance and transparency. This commitment will underscore our efforts to strengthen our leadership as we pursue the search for Aimia's next CEO."

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

