AIMIA PARTICIPATED AT CANACCORD GENUITY CONFERENCE

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a holding company focused on long-term investments on a global basis, today announced that members of its senior management team presented at the Canaccord Genuity Quebec Growth Conference on May 16, 2023, in Toronto.

The presentation has been made available on our website at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, 94% ownership of Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, as well as an 11.9% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would" and "should", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the recovery of Clear Media post zero-COVID policy in China; the results in 2023 of our portfolio of holdings; Aimia's current and future strategic initiatives and investment opportunities; the use of Aimia's tax losses; the working capital adjustment at closing of the Tufropes acquisition; Tufropes' revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margins for the year ending March 31, 2023; the growth of Tufropes' Adjusted EBITDA margins; new employees joining the Tufropes' management team; reinvestment by the Bozzetto's management team; acquisitions by Bozzetto; renewal of the NCIB, including TSX approval and the total number of common shares available for repurchase thereunder; the expectations and intentions with respect to the NCIB and Aimia's repurchases thereunder or under any other buyback mechanisms; the debt financing with respect to the Bozzetto and the Tufropes acquisitions; Kognitiv's series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency; TRADE X's growth; payment of dividends; Aimia's ability to source and execute on acquisitions on terms acceptable to it.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. While Aimia considers these factors, expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, actual events or results could differ materially from the results, predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Aimia cautions that the list of risk factors included in such Management Discussion and Analysis is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

