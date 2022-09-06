AIMIA APPOINTS A NEW DIRECTOR

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM) announced today the appointment of a new independent director, Linda S. Habgood, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Habgood's qualifications and skillset expand the Board's expertise in mergers & acquisitions, financing, and investment analysis and oversight as Aimia considers and manages investment opportunities.

David Rosenkrantz, Chair of the Board commented: "We are delighted to welcome Linda to Aimia's Board of Directors. Her leadership skills and expertise in investment transactions will be of great value to the company."

New Director Biography

Linda S. Habgood is a seasoned emerging market finance specialist with more than 35 years experience arranging and closing complex debt and equity transactions around the world. Ms. Habgood is the former CEO and Co-Chair of Delphos, a prominent emerging markets financial advisory firm that she led and grew for two decades. At Delphos, she led a team of sixty finance professionals, securing more than $20 billion for 1,200+ clients building businesses around the globe in the renewable energy, agribusiness, hospitality, transportation, retail, banking and trade sectors. Ms. Habgood is currently a board member of GrainPro Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of hermetic solutions for long-term storage of agricultural goods. Her community involvement includes positions as Finance Committee Chair for the town of Westfield, New Jersey and the Co-Founder of the Wharton EMBA Women's Affinity Group, an organization that promotes opportunities and networking for women in the business and financial sectors.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.8% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 10.8% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Media, Analysts and Investors: Steven Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]