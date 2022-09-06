AIMIA APPOINTS A NEW DIRECTOR
Sep 06, 2022, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM) announced today the appointment of a new independent director, Linda S. Habgood, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Habgood's qualifications and skillset expand the Board's expertise in mergers & acquisitions, financing, and investment analysis and oversight as Aimia considers and manages investment opportunities.
David Rosenkrantz, Chair of the Board commented: "We are delighted to welcome Linda to Aimia's Board of Directors. Her leadership skills and expertise in investment transactions will be of great value to the company."
Linda S. Habgood is a seasoned emerging market finance specialist with more than 35 years experience arranging and closing complex debt and equity transactions around the world. Ms. Habgood is the former CEO and Co-Chair of Delphos, a prominent emerging markets financial advisory firm that she led and grew for two decades. At Delphos, she led a team of sixty finance professionals, securing more than $20 billion for 1,200+ clients building businesses around the globe in the renewable energy, agribusiness, hospitality, transportation, retail, banking and trade sectors. Ms. Habgood is currently a board member of GrainPro Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of hermetic solutions for long-term storage of agricultural goods. Her community involvement includes positions as Finance Committee Chair for the town of Westfield, New Jersey and the Co-Founder of the Wharton EMBA Women's Affinity Group, an organization that promotes opportunities and networking for women in the business and financial sectors.
Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.8% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 10.8% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.
For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.
