AIMIA ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR DAY

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia") announced today that it will hold an investor day on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT in Toronto, Ontario, in person and via live webcast.

Members of Aimia's executive leadership team will provide an update on its strategy and business in general, and leaders from Bozzetto, Tufropes, Kognitiv and TRADE X will be presenting their respective businesses and will be available for subsequent Q&A. The event is expected to conclude at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. To register to attend in person please contact Aimia directly at [email protected].

A live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, 94% ownership of Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, as well as an 11.9% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

