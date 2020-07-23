Aimia Announces Receipt of $67 Million in Restricted Cash

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM)("Aimia" or the "Company"), an investment holding company, announces that it has received the remaining funds totaling $67 million held in a restricted account established in relation to certain indemnification obligations under the sale of the Aeroplan program, after fulfilling all of its related legal conditions.

With a debt free balance sheet and $190 million in cash and liquid investments, the company will continue to execute its strategy of acquiring long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes, targeting companies with a well-established track record of substantial free cash flow generation.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Brothers Inc., and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the leading coalition program in Mexico, a 49% equity stake in Kognitiv, a transformative leader in loyalty, a 20% equity stake in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty, one of the largest loyalty program across Asia, as well as a 10.9% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China.

