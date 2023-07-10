AIMIA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a holding company focused on long-term global investments, announced today the appointment of a new independent director, Thomas ("Tom") Little, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Little's qualifications and skillset expand the Board's expertise as he brings a wealth of experience in executive leadership, strategy, and finance to the board. Karen Basian has assumed the role of Interim Chair of the Board, replacing David Rosenkrantz, who is leaving the Board after more than three years of distinguished service.

Phil Mittleman, CEO of Aimia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tom to Aimia's Board of Directors. He is an accomplished business leader with a long and successful track record of operating both large and smaller businesses, and his experience will be of great value to the company. Tom's addition to the board underscores our ongoing, active efforts to enhance our board leadership."

Mr. Little commented: "I am delighted to join Aimia's Board of Directors and to work with its strong management team and impressive group of assets. The acquisitions of Tufropes and Bozzetto are especially promising and have the potential to be game-changers. I see significant opportunities to grow these businesses organically and through further acquisitions, and I look forward to helping drive that success."

Phil Mittleman added: "We would like to thank David for his valuable contributions as Board Chair. He has played a valuable role in our transition to a holding company with an exciting portfolio of assets, and he will be missed. Karen, who will assume the role of Interim Chair, has been a Board member for over three years and has over 25 years of experience in the consumer products and services, financial services, healthcare and technology sectors."

New Director Biography

Thomas Little, CPA, ICD.D, is an accomplished executive with over 39 years of experience leading transformational change across organizations. Mr. Little served as the Executive Vice President of Bell Canada and President of Bell Business Markets, where he successfully implemented strategies to drive growth and enhance the client experience by integrating wireless and wireline business groups. Prior to that, he helped build and operate successful Canadian technology companies including as the President and CEO of VisualSonics Inc. and as EVP and GM at Dicom DICOM Information Technologies, which both yielded successful liquidity events. Mr. Little is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the IVEY School of Business at the University of Western Ontario. Additionally, he has obtained an ICD.D designation from the Rotman Directors Education Program and is currently a director at Rise Asset Development.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, 94% ownership of Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a global SaaS company inspiring customer loyalty through data-driven personalization, as well as an 11.9% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors: Albert Matousek, Head, Investor Relations and Communications, 438-881-8203, [email protected]