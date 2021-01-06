Aimia Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), an investment holding company, announces the resignation of Charles Frischer as its chairman and member of the board of directors, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. The Company has appointed David Rosenkrantz as Chairman of the Board, and will be seeking to add a new member to its Board. Aimia's CEO, Phil Mittleman commented, "We are very happy to have David transition into the role of Chairman. David has been a valuable member of the board since its reconstitution, and has a long track record of successful investing and corporate governance. We look forward to having him help lead Aimia into its next phase of growth as an investment vehicle."

Mr. Mittleman, added: "On behalf of the Board, we sincerely thank Charlie for his valuable service and contributions towards the company's transformation, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors."

Mr. Frischer commented, "It's very satisfying to see how rapidly the company has transformed over such a short period of time. I am extremely proud to have been a part of this transformation, as a member of the board of directors that put in place a strong management team and set the company in the right direction. As a significant shareholder in Aimia, I am excited about the company's future, and I look forward to actively following the progress of the company while refocusing my attention on other commitments."

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 49.3% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology and services company with a collaborative commerce technology platform, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited (100.HK), one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as a minority stake in JCDecaux (DEC.FP), the global leader in outdoor advertising.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimated, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "outlook", "guidance", "target", "forecast", "assumption" and other similar expressions or future or conditional terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and "should". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our current and future plans, expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks described in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form (each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com), that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors: Tom Tran, Director, Investor Relations, (647) 208-2166, [email protected]

