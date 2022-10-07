AIMIA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Kristen M. Dickey has been appointed to its Board of Directors as a new independent director.

Ms. Dickey is currently the Managing Partner and lead investor at Seaview Capital, LLC and had worked for 20+ years at BlackRock Inc., notably as the Global Head of Equity Index Product Strategy. She has direct experience in public company financial reporting, strategy, and communications. Ms. Dickey is currently a board member of Somerset Re Holdings, Ltd., Aperture Investors, LLC and Marstone Inc., sits on the advisory board of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN.U), and is a trustee of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

David Rosenkrantz, Chair of the Board of Directors, commented, "We are excited to welcome Kristen to our Board of Directors. Kristen's investment acumen at Seaview and extensive strategic and operating experience at BlackRock, one of the largest and most complex investment management firms globally, will provide invaluable experience and depth to our Board."

Sandra Hanington has stepped down from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Hanington joined the Board in February 2020. Mr. Rosenkrantz added, "We wish to thank Sandra for her contributions to Aimia during her tenure as a Director."

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.9% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce, a 10.8% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform as well as a wholly owned investment advisory business, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors, Steven Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]