AIMCo Welcomes the Appointment of Interim CEO, Ray Gilmour

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Government of Alberta shared its vision of renewed focus for Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo). AIMCo remains committed to investing on behalf of its clients and the Albertans they serve and welcomes the appointment of Ray Gilmour as the interim CEO of AIMCo.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$168.9 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

