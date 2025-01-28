AIMCo Recognized as Top Employer

Named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as well as one of Alberta's Top 80 Employers

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as well as one of Alberta's Top 80 Employers, both distinctions awarded by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

This is the second year in a row that AIMCo has been recognized nationally as a top employer for young people, and the eleventh year that AIMCo has been named as one of the top employers in Alberta.

AIMCo was recognized for its fulsome programs to support the professional development of its employees. These include entry-level programs that allow new graduates to gain experience in multiple departments across the organization, and support for all employees to enroll in skills development courses related to their roles. Initiatives such as these reinforce a culture that prioritizes professional development, which in turn drives AIMCo's overall success.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project is the largest Canadian editorial endeavour to recognize top-performing workplaces across the country. The project has been running for 25 years and now includes 19 national, regional and special-interest competitions.

For more information about AIMCo's recognition as a top employer, please click here.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$168.9 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

