AIMCo Recognized as a Top Employer

Named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and one of Alberta's Top 80 Employers

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and as one of Alberta's Top 80 Employers, by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

This is the tenth consecutive year that AIMCo has been recognized as a top employer in Alberta, and the first time that AIMCo has been recognized nationally as a top employer for young people.

AIMCo's Chief Culture, People and Engagement Officer Krista Pell said:

"We work hard to ensure AIMCo employees can thrive, both personally and professionally. I'm thrilled to see that culture recognized. We want our employees to expand their capabilities, so we offer funding for skills development and opportunities to explore different roles within the business. We also want our employees to balance their work lives with their home lives. Our flexible work environment and comprehensive benefits for mental health programs help ensure that balance."

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project is the largest Canadian editorial endeavour to recognize top-performing workplaces across the country. The project now includes 19 national, regional and special-interest competitions.

For more information about AIMCo's recognition as a top employer, please click here.

About AIMCo

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than CAN$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn .

