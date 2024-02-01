AIMCo Outlines Approach to Climate Investing

New $1 billion fund created to invest in energy transition opportunities

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today outlined its approach to climate investing. It also introduced its Energy Transition Opportunities Pool (ETOP), which is a $1 billion fund dedicated to investing in the global energy transition and decarbonization sectors.

"AIMCo has been strategically evaluating climate change risks and opportunities for the last decade and the organization has a strong track record of making investments in the energy transition space," said Marlene Puffer, Chief Investment Officer, AIMCo. "Our climate approach provides important transparency around how we consider climate in our investments and how we will, over the long run, help reduce emissions."

AIMCo's climate approach includes the introduction of a climate taxonomy that evaluates and classifies the energy transition readiness and carbon intensity of existing and new investments. This tool helps the investment teams analyze climate risk within client portfolios, as well as measure and improve total portfolio transition readiness.

Energy Transition Opportunities Pool (ETOP)

The initial $1 billion in AIMCo's ETOP represents new capital. The investments made through ETOP will be in addition to AIMCo's other climate-related investments across asset classes. Many of AIMCo's clients have allocated funds to the new pool, which will offer them exposure to a variety of energy transition opportunities and themes, including:

Industrial decarbonization, carbon capture and sequestration

Sustainable solutions and renewable fuels

Low-carbon renewable energy production and related technologies

Electrification, storage and energy efficiency

"We are gratified by our clients' commitment both to the new pool and to our shared objective of supporting and benefiting from energy transition and decarbonization opportunities," said Ben Hawkins, Executive Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure & Renewable Resources.

For more information about the climate approach and the ETOP, please click here.

About AIMCo

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than CAN$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected]