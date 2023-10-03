AIMCo Hosts 2023 Investment Symposium

Client event attracted speakers from top global investment firms

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today hosted a one-day conference for AIMCo clients in Edmonton, welcoming speakers from some of the top investment firms from around the globe, which collectively represent trillions of dollars in assets under management.

The 2023 AIMCo Investment Symposium was organized for the benefit of AIMCo clients, which include 17 pension, endowment, and provincial government funds. Approximately 200 people attended the event, which occurred in-person for the first time since 2019.

"We're proud to host this world-class roster of speakers in the hometown of AIMCo's headquarters here in Edmonton," said Marlene Puffer, AIMCo's Chief Investment Officer. "I am certain their insights on the investment landscape, both in North America and around the globe, will be invaluable both for our clients and ultimately for the beneficiaries they serve."

Some of the speakers who presented at this year's symposium include:

David Bridges , Senior Geopolitical Advisor, Fidelity Investments

, Senior Geopolitical Advisor, Fidelity Investments Pam Chan , CIO and Head of Direct Private Opportunities, BlackRock

, CIO and Head of Direct Private Opportunities, BlackRock James Chern, CIO and Managing Partner, Seraya Partners

Brian Cornick, CEO, Cando Rail & Terminals

& Terminals Eddie Fishman, Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee, D.E. Shaw & Co

& Co Brandon Freiman, Partner and Head of North American Infrastructure, KKR

Jeff Mo, Portfolio Manager, Mawer Investment Management

Chiang Ling Ng, CIO Asia, Hines

Richard Quigley , Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Raffaele Savi , Managing Director, Global Head of BlackRock Systematic and Co-CIO and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity

, Managing Director, Global Head of BlackRock Systematic and Co-CIO and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity Matthew Scattarella, Partner, BPEA EQT

Mustafa Siddiqui , Senior Managing Director and Global Head, Blackstone GP Stakes

, Senior Managing Director and Global Head, Blackstone GP Stakes Rossitsa Stoyanova, CIO, Investment Management Corporation of Ontario

Allyson Tucker , CEO, Washington State Investment Board

"Our goal with today's event was to provide a forum for our clients to connect with AIMCo's global investment partners and gain deeper knowledge of key investment themes and opportunities," added Amit Prakash, AIMCo's Chief Fiduciary Management Officer.

