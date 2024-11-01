AIMCo Employee Named to Edify Top 40 Under 40

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is proud to announce that Ashton Rudanec, Director, Sustainable Investing at AIMCo, was named to Edify Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2024.

The awards celebrate Edmonton's up and coming business and community leaders, who strive to make Edmonton a better place to live. Ashton was recognized for her professional accomplishments at AIMCo, along with her extensive volunteer activities in the community.

"Ashton is a perfect example of what's great about our culture at AIMCo, which has been recognized as a top employer for young people in Canada," said Krista Pell, Chief People, Culture and Engagement Officer at AIMCo. "She is passionate about delivering results for our clients and the Albertans they serve, and also about her community in Edmonton – her determination and commitment are inspiring."

Ashton is a homegrown success story. She was born in Edmonton, attended the University of Alberta and was introduced to AIMCo through a fellow U of A alumnus. Ashton now represents approximately 300,000 university graduates through her elected position as President of the U of A Alumni Association. She is also a Board Member for the Civida Housing Foundation, where she helps to raise funds and resources to support the provision of safe and affordable homes across Edmonton and the well-being of those living in housing managed by Civida.

As Director of Sustainable Investing, Ashton works to ensure that AIMCo investments meet high standards for environmental, social and governance practices. She is also a volunteer member of the Fundraising Committee for the AIMCo Foundation for Financial Education, an employee-led charity that supports post-secondary student scholarships and registered charities that deliver financial literacy programming across Alberta.

