AIMCo Board Chair Stepping Down After Successful Three-Year Tenure

EDMONTON, AB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced that Mark Wiseman, the Chair of AIMCo's Board of Directors, will be stepping down from his role at the end of a successful three-year term. Mr. Wiseman has agreed to stay on until the end of the calendar year to ensure a seamless transition for his successor.

Appointed in June 2020 at the request of the Government of Alberta, Mr. Wiseman has overseen the organization through a period of significant transformation, establishing stability, oversight of investment strategy, and industry-leading governance. As Board Chair, Mr. Wiseman led the recruitment of a talented group of directors and senior executives, including Chief Executive Officer, Evan Siddall, who have together built a long-term client-first strategy for the ongoing growth and success of AIMCo.

In 2021, AIMCo achieved record-setting results, including $7.7 billion in value-add through active management. Through his entire tenure, Mr. Wiseman conducted his duties on a voluntary basis, donating the entirety of his compensation to the United Way of Alberta.

"As my term reaches its conclusion, I am looking forward to spending additional time in my professional roles after achieving what I was tasked to do," said Mr. Wiseman. "I am proud of our Board and management team's excellent work to serve AIMCo's clients and the Province of Alberta and wish everyone at the organization the best as it continues its mission to rank among the best institutional investment managers in the world and inspire the confidence of all Albertans."

"I am deeply grateful for the expertise and invaluable guidance that Mark has provided to me and AIMCo's leadership over the past three years. The world-class governance he established and changes he oversaw ensured the organization emerged strongly through a turbulent period and will continue to serve AIMCo, our clients, and Albertans for many years to come," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer at AIMCo.

"Mark was appointed to lead AIMCo's board at a challenging time for the organization and I congratulate him for his exemplary service over the past three years," said Alberta Minister of Finance the Honorable Travis Toews. "Thanks to Mark's capable leadership, AIMCo is on a strong footing and his successor will be well positioned to build on AIMCo's momentum and help clients secure a better financial future for the Albertans they serve."

A succession announcement will be made once the new Chair has been appointed.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008, with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

