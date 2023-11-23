AIMCo Announces Senior Executive Appointment

Shelley Nixon to Join the Firm as Chief Legal Officer

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), announced today the appointment of Shelley Nixon as Chief Legal Officer, effective January 29, 2024.

In this role, Nixon will be responsible for building a high-capacity legal, compliance, and governance function, working closely with the AIMCo executive team, as the company continues to transform operations and execution capabilities on behalf of clients.

"Shelley brings significant experience as a Chief Legal Officer, leader and change agent to AIMCo," said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo. "Her experience over her more than two-decade long career thus far – especially critical in-house counsel roles she played at both Ausenco Engineering and Petro-Canada – make her a strategic hire for AIMCo and an important addition to our leadership team."

Prior to joining AIMCo, Nixon was the President of Global Consulting at Ausenco Engineering Canada.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

AIMCo is among Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with approximately $164 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment, and government fund clients in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages more than 30 pools of capital on behalf of these clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

