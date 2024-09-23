AIMCo Announces Executive Appointments and Changes

Justin Lord appointed Senior Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Public Markets in newly established leadership role and joins Executive Team





David Scudellari appointed Senior Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Private Assets and Strategic Partnerships in a broadened Executive Team role





CIO Dr. Marlene Puffer leaving AIMCo

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announces the appointment of two investment leaders in new executive roles, effective immediately, as Dr. Marlene Puffer is stepping away as Chief Investment Officer.

Justin Lord is appointed Senior Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Public Markets in a newly established leadership role and joins the Executive Team. Justin will oversee public equities and fixed income, helping ensure the successful execution of our investment strategy. Justin has been serving as Head of Public Equities for two years and has over nineteen years of public markets investment experience with expertise, twelve with AIMCo, in both capital allocation and international public markets. He holds a BBA Honors Finance and Economics from the University of New Brunswick.

David Scudellari is appointed Senior Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Private Assets and Strategic Partnerships in a broadened Executive Team role. David will oversee AIMCo's private assets including private credit, infrastructure, real estate and private equity globally. David will continue serving as an Executive Team Member and the leader of Strategic Partnerships. Prior to joining AIMCo, David held investment leadership roles at Public Sector Pension Investments, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co and North-West Upgrading Inc. David holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace University – Lubin School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University at Albany, SUNY.

"I am very pleased to appoint Justin and David to their new leadership roles in leading investments for AIMCo. I am especially excited to welcome Justin to the Executive Team," said Evan Siddall, Chief Executive Officer. "These appointments confirm the benefits of our focus on developing talented investment leaders from within the firm and Alberta. David and Justin both bring decades of investment experience, and I am excited to be so well-positioned to continue to fulfill our purpose to our clients, as we execute our investment strategy under their leadership."

"I want to thank Dr. Puffer for her deep commitment and for the value she has added. Her passion for investing on behalf of our clients is undeniable and her contributions to the organization will continue to position AIMCo for success in the future," said Siddall. "We wish her the very best in her future."

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$168.9 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For more information, please contact: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected]