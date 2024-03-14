AIMCo Announces Board of Directors Appointments

EDMONTON, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced the appointment of two new members of its Board of Directors. Mr. Jason Montemurro joins the Board effective immediately for a term to expire on March 12, 2027. Effective April 21, 2024, Mr. Joel Hunter will join the Board for a term to expire on April 20, 2027.

On April 21, 2024, Ms. Sharon Sallows' and Mr. Tom Woods' terms on the Board will conclude. Ms. Sallows served on the Board for two three-year terms, and Mr. Woods served three three-year terms.

"On behalf of the members of the AIMCo Board, I would like to welcome Joel and Jason. AIMCo and the clients we serve will certainly benefit from the depth and breadth of experience and expertise that both will bring to their roles," said Dr. Ken Kroner, Vice Chair, AIMCo Board of Directors. "The Board also wishes to express its gratitude to Sharon and Tom for their valuable contributions to the Board and for their steadfast dedication to AIMCo."

"As an Albertan, I am proud to join AIMCo's board in helping to guide the continued success of this organization as it serves its clients and the people of this province," said Mr. Hunter.

"I am grateful to have been appointed to the AIMCo Board and I look forward to working along side the other distinguished directors in continuing to strengthen the organization," said Mr. Montemurro.

This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 046/2024 by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta.

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business. All directors are appointed to the Board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and are fully independent of management.

Biographical Notes

Joel Hunter is Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at TC Energy. Mr. Hunter is responsible for financial reporting, taxation, finance, treasury, risk management and investor relations. Since joining TC Energy in 1997, Mr. Hunter has held a variety of progressively more senior roles within the organization. He was named CFO on August 1, 2021, previously to which he was Senior Vice-President, Capital Markets overseeing the company's finance, treasury, investor relations, evaluations and corporate planning functions.

Mr. Hunter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Regina, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and is a CFA Charterholder.

Jason Montemurro is founder and CEO of Montemurro Industries Inc. Previously, he was a Partner with Azimuth Capital Management from 2007 to 2019. Prior to that role, Mr. Montemurro was a Director of Global Investment Banking for CIBC World Markets in Calgary. He also worked as a tax attorney with Felesky Flynn LLP and with Deloitte as a Manager in its Assurance and Advisory Department.

Mr. Montemurro holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Alberta, as well as a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Alberta. He is a Chartered Accountant and a US Certified Public Accountant (Illinois), as well as a CFA Charterholder.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. AIMCo manages approximately 30 pools of capital on behalf of our clients. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

