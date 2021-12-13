AIMCo Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

"Lorraine Mitchelmore brings exceptional experience and leadership to the Board of Directors," said Mark Wiseman, AIMCo Board Chair. "A leader of her calibre, committed to strong, independent governance will serve Albertans well as AIMCo carries out the critical task of delivering on the investment expectations of clients."

"I am keen to be joining the AIMCo Board of Directors as the organization sharpens its strategy and focus on serving the needs of clients," said Lorraine Mitchelmore. "It is a privilege to offer my skills and expertise in supporting AIMCo in delivering the best possible long-term, risk-adjusted returns."

The appointment of Ms. Lorraine Mitchelmore fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Helen Kearns from the Board of Directors, having served two terms since her appointment in 2015.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our gratitude to Helen Kearns for her dedication to AIMCo since 2015," added Mark Wiseman. "Helen has contributed deep expertise to the board during her tenure, ensuring the organization continues to evolve in a manner that best serves the interests of our clients, and of all Albertans."

Lorraine Mitchelmore has more than 30 years of oil and gas experience with a third of her career working internationally. Her most recent roles include CEO of Enlighten Innovations, various senior positions in Royal Dutch Shell, including Executive Vice-President Heavy Oil Americas and President and Country Chair of Shell Canada from 2009-2016. Prior to Royal Dutch Shell, she held various positions in BHP Petroleum, Chevron and Petro Canada. Ms. Mitchelmore's business experience includes leadership in operations, strategic planning, business development, exploration and appraisal, technology start-ups, and public policy.

She serves on the Bank of Montreal, Suncor Energy, and Cheniere Energy Board of Directors and Catalyst Canada Advisory Council. Ms. Mitchelmore has served as a board member and advisor to numerous private and non-profit organizations, including Enlighten Innovations, TransMountain Corporation, Shell Canada, the Canadian Council of Chief Executives, and in 2017-18, chaired the Federal Resources of the Future Economic Strategy Table.

Ms. Mitchelmore holds a BSc in Geophysics from Memorial University of Newfoundland, an MSc in Geophysics from the University of Melbourne, Australia and an MBA from Kingston Business School in London, England.

AIMCo is among Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $150 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

