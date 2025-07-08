AI in Action: OpenText Empowers Knowledge Workers Across Industries with Personalized AI Productivity Tools

Company expands Aviator strategy with the introduction of MyAviator, a Secure Personal AI Assistant

WATERLOO, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), continues to set the benchmark in Information Management with its AI-first strategy, leveraging agentic AI and its suite of Aviator solutions. By embedding AI-driven automation into diverse industry use cases, OpenText is redefining work by enabling organizations to bring Digital Knowledge Workers into their daily workflows to realize the benefits of complex multi-layered process automation.

At the heart of this strategy is the OpenText Aviator suite—AI-powered assistants designed to transform how work gets done across legal, finance, technology, energy, and more. From accelerating software development and legal investigations to transforming claims management and scientific research, Aviator solutions are redefining the role of AI in the enterprise.

"OpenText is committed to secure information management for the digital knowledge worker – it is how we will introduce new paradigms of work, and deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized outcomes for our customers," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "Our strategy is grounded in unifying organizations through secure information, service management, and process automation – powered by AI. We intend to help organizations thrive by creating a limitless digital workforce."

Introducing MyAviator: A Personal AI Assistant for Every Knowledge Worker

As part of this vision, OpenText today introduced MyAviator, the first secure, personal digital worker built for the enterprise. MyAviator enables individuals to securely interact with their own documents, extract insights, and generate content—all within the trusted OpenText ecosystem.

Whether summarizing hundreds of pages, preparing for meetings on the go, or generating onboarding kits in hours instead of weeks, MyAviator brings the power of AI directly to the individual—without compromising security or governance.

OpenText's Aviator Solutions are Already Delivering Value

OpenText is leading the charge in intelligent automation with agentic AI and Aviator solutions that help businesses streamline operations and make smarter decisions. Its forward-looking vision positions AI as a catalyst for enterprise growth and industry transformation. Examples of how OpenText's Aviators are driving real value across a number of industries include:

Enhancing Software Quality with AI-Powered Test Case Generation

OpenText automates 95% of test scripts, reducing manual testing time by up to three days and allowing developers to focus on innovation. This improves digital service delivery for e-commerce businesses, leading to faster product rollouts and enhanced user experiences.

OpenText automates 95% of test scripts, reducing manual testing time by up to three days and allowing developers to focus on innovation. This improves digital service delivery for e-commerce businesses, leading to faster product rollouts and enhanced user experiences. Streamlining Agile Development with Aviator Testing Assistants

Aviator leverages AI to analyze and group user story content, automating backlog creation and aligning development with strategic goals. It generates detailed user stories with contextual information, accelerating time-to-market and improving collaboration across agile teams.

Aviator leverages AI to analyze and group user story content, automating backlog creation and aligning development with strategic goals. It generates detailed user stories with contextual information, accelerating time-to-market and improving collaboration across agile teams. Accelerating Legal Investigations and Document Retrieval

OpenText's AI streamlines legal investigations by instantly retrieving relevant case files, precedents, and regulatory documents. This speeds up decision-making, ensures regulatory compliance, and reduces legal workload and costs.

OpenText's AI streamlines legal investigations by instantly retrieving relevant case files, precedents, and regulatory documents. This speeds up decision-making, ensures regulatory compliance, and reduces legal workload and costs. Transforming Claims Management with Intelligent Automation

AI-driven automation enhances claims processing by reducing time, detecting fraud , and validating policies with minimal human input. This results in faster claim resolutions, improved accuracy, cost savings, and stronger customer trust.

AI-driven automation enhances claims processing by reducing time, detecting , and validating policies with minimal human input. This results in faster claim resolutions, improved accuracy, cost savings, and stronger customer trust. Advancing Research Exploration Through AI-Powered Insights

In industries like mining and biotech, OpenText's AI analyzes complex data to identify opportunities, reduce risk, and boost discovery speed. From locating extraction sites to predicting treatment outcomes, organizations can innovate with greater precision and environmental responsibility.

A Future Built on AI-Driven Efficiency

OpenText's commitment to AI innovation underscores its vision for a smarter, more efficient digital future. By harnessing agentic AI and Aviator-powered solutions, the company enables enterprises to automate complex processes, enhance decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities. As AI continues to evolve, OpenText remains at the forefront of driving intelligent automation across industries.

With AI transforming the way businesses operate, OpenText's strategic approach ensures that organizations not only keep pace with change but lead the way in digital transformation.

Additional Resources

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2025 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Amelia Vierra, OpenText, [email protected]