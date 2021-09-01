AGLC Launches Sports Betting in Partnership with NeoPollard Interactive and Sporting Solutions

PlayAlberta.ca Now Offers First Regulated Sportsbook for Albertans

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC") on today's launch of Play Alberta's first sports betting program.

Albertans can now log on to www.playalberta.ca —the province's only regulated online gambling website—to place wagers on sporting events related to popular professional sports leagues, such as the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB, as well as other fan favorites, like NCAA football and European soccer.

"AGLC is continuously looking for ways to improve Play Alberta, and adding sports betting to the website will give consumers expanded gambling entertainment options. Play Alberta Sports Betting will take the existing sports betting market that players are familiar with and introduce a modern option that presents Albertans with choice and convenience in a safe and regulated environment," stated Acting President & Chief Executive Officer of AGLC, Kandice Machado.

AGLC's sports betting service leverages NPi's industry-leading NeoSphere iLottery Technology and the award-winning Advanced Betting Platform and trading services offered by Sporting Solutions. With offices across the globe—including Edmonton, Alberta—Sporting Solutions is a leading B2B sports betting provider that serves many of the world's largest betting operators. Collectively, the fully-integrated solution delivers a seamless entertainment experience that fosters player engagement across gaming verticals.

"NPi continues to expand and enhance our products and services in order to give Albertans a unified online gaming experience across lottery, casino, and now sports betting," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "As AGLC's online operating partner, NPi provides a complete 360° solution, including state-of-the-art technology, our Power Suite of operational services, and engaging digital game content. We are proud to now offer a state-of-the-art sports betting program in conjunction with Sporting Solutions that is sure to appeal to sports enthusiasts and increase revenue for good causes in Alberta."

"We are very excited to work with AGLC and NPi to launch Alberta's first regulated online sportsbook," said Andy Wright, CEO, Sporting Solutions. "With the recent legalization of single-event wagering in Canada, this is the ideal time for Play Alberta's launch. We are confident that our technology and sports betting expertise will bring a dynamic and compelling offering to Albertans."

The introduction of sports betting marks the latest in a series of enhancements that NPi has brought to Play Alberta. In addition to sports betting, NPi has worked with AGLC to launch online lotto games, slots, instants, and virtual and live dealer table games—all of which provide income to the General Revenue Fund within Alberta's regulated gaming environment.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com .

About Sporting Solutions

Sporting Solutions is a subsidiary of FDJ Gaming Solutions, which provides betting services for FDJ Groupe (EPA: FDJ) and over 40 operators in regulated jurisdictions, including many of the best-known bookmakers in the U.K. and internationally. With offices in the U.K., South Africa and North America, Sporting Solutions is the premium supplier and market leader for odds provision, trading expertise & risk management services, and software solutions. It was born from Sporting Index—the global leader in trading the most volatile form of sports betting since 1992—and for the past decade has been leveraging this capability to deliver a best-of-breed B2B proposition. For further information visit www.sportingsolutions.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive

For further information: For more information about NeoPollard Interactive, please contact: Liz Siver, General Manager, E-mail: [email protected]; For more information about Pollard Banknote, please contact: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]; For more information about NeoGames, please contact: Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; For more information about Sporting Solutions, please contact: Telephone: +44 (0)203 586 8273, E-mail: [email protected]