AgeTech Innovation Week will bring together stakeholders in industry, government and non-profit organizations, future leaders, older adults, caregivers and others committed to enhancing lives through technology.

"The pandemic has underlined the need for technology-based solutions to support older adults and their caregivers, now and in the future," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network. "AgeTech Innovation Week is a singular opportunity to highlight innovation, investment and other activities in the AgeTech sector, which has such power and potential to improve quality of life, while creating good jobs and sparking economic growth."

Attendees at AgeTech Innovation Week will get to:

Discover new and emerging technologies that can change the future of aging

Connect with AgeTech experts from around the globe as they share insights on building the sector

Tune in as thought leaders talk with veteran journalist Ron Charles in fascinating one-on-one interviews

Hear CEOs open up about launching and growing their startups

Meet the next generation of AgeTech leaders and learn about their game-changing innovations

Dive into discussions on combating ageism, creating accessible technologies, engaging end-users – and much more.

2021 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge

Attendees will also have virtual front-row seats as entrepreneurs pitch their products, judges react and a winner is declared in the 2021 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge. Stay tuned for details!

For the last six years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation that empowers older Canadians to live healthy, independent and engaged lives, while driving forward Canada's AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL now includes more than 250 researchers from 45 Canadian universities and research institutes, over 760 trainees and more than 400 industry, community, government and academic partners. Almost 5,000 older adults and caregivers are involved.

AGE-WELL has over 100 technology-based solutions in development or already making a difference in people's lives. These innovations include communications platforms, smart-home systems, wearables and remote therapies. AGE-WELL also supports more than 50 startups that are bringing products to market, while generating jobs and wealth.

About AGE-WELL

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

